Illinois Mixed Bag: Illinois Conservation Foundation to host ‘Director’s Hunt’ in Cass County

The Illinois Conservation Foundation is welcoming hunters and other supporters to participate in the 2023 ICF Director’s Hunt at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area in Cass County.