Beyond Minnesota: More hunting allowed to curb high deer population in Mississippi

Mississippi’s deer population is higher than ever before, prompting state officials to encourage hunters to take extra deer during hunting seasons this year. Mississippi is home to more than 1.5 million deer, a state record, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. In an effort to keep the deer population under control, the department gave hunters the green light Oct. 4 to increase their harvests during the current and upcoming hunting seasons.