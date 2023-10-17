Backyard and Beyond: A look at the turning season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Anyone lucky enough to encounter a cecropia moth will doubtless never forget it. These huge moths, the largest in North America, stretch as wide as your stretched-out hand. And they’re spectacularly gorgeous: Just look at the one Gary Krause discovered resting on his backyard tree.