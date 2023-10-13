Pennsylvania Game Commission barking up right tree with hunting dog proposal

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

No one wants to be disturbed while hunting, whether it’s by other people, vehicles, ATVS or dogs. A move by the Pennsylvania Game Commission board to address the latter makes sense. During the September meeting, the board granted preliminary approval to prohibit the hunting of any furbearer through use of a dog during the overlap of any regular deer season or regular bear season.