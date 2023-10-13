Minnesota DNR places transmitters to better understand blue suckers and gar

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Blue suckers and longnose gar are native fish and not as popular as game fish like walleyes, northern pike, and bass, but the two species are important to the many rivers in Minnesota. As part of a research effort, Joel Stiras, the Minnesota DNR’s large river specialist, traveled to the St. Croix River on Oct. 2 to place transmitters in blue suckers and gar. The transmitters will allow Stiras and the DNR to monitor their movement and understand where the fish consistently swim in the river.