Mallard numbers declining in Pennsylvania, across their range

If it quacks like a duck …well, you know the saying. Actually, if it “quacks” it is almost certainly not just any duck, but a mallard duck or a white domestic duck (which was derived from mallards). Mallards, an economically important hunted waterfowl, are the most numerous and best-known ducks in the United States. Mallard numbers were stable or increasing throughout most of their North American range for many years, but more recently there has been a decline.