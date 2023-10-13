Kalamazoo River still producing despite a long list of setbacks

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In the 20 years I’ve been fishing the Kalamazoo River below Morrow Dam, I’d never seen the water as low as this year when I was on the stream recently. My host, Scott Markham, who keeps his eye on what’s going on with the river, said it had something to do with maintaining the elevation of the upstream pond, and despite recent rains, the flow from the dam was being restricted. I hope someone is keeping an eye on that dam. A couple of years ago, when the dam was being repaired, the operators botched the job and allowed about 10 million truckloads of sediment to wash downstream. It was a horrible mess and you can still see the effects.