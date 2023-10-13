Help ensure young anglers get a good start in their fishing career. Shooters and hunters, protect your hearing. Monthly Mens Shed meetings offer fun and fellowship for seniors in Juneau County. Madison chain fishing action should improve with cooler weather. Jeff reports on the MWC World Walleye Championship held last weekend at Pierre, S.D. Dan reports on his annual TV special, Deer Hunt Wisconsin.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1841
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point black bear project gets $1 million endowment
A UW-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources (CNR) black bear research program that lived on a shoe-string budget its first
Timber sales from Iowa’s state parks, forests top $680,000
Timber sales from four Iowa state parks and forests will add more than $680,000 to state coffers, following action taken
Mallard numbers declining in Pennsylvania, across their range
If it quacks like a duck …well, you know the saying.
Actually, if it “quacks” it is almost certainly not