Ohio Insider: Where do things stand with deer disease in the state?

In a recent conversation I had with ODNR Division of Wildlife deer project administrator Mike Tonkovich, the deer doctor provided an update on where things stand with regard to deer disease in the state. Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is typically more prevalent in the summer months, but as of late August when my talk with Tonkovich occurred Ohio had largely dodged the proverbial EHD bullet in 2023. Contrast that to 2022 when Ohio suffered a rather severe outbreak of EHD in late summer.