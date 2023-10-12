Minnesota’s bear harvest likely to decrease in 2023

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Bear hunters and guides alike knew the competition would be stiff going into this year’s Minnesota bear-hunting season, which began Sept. 1 and ends Sunday. That competition: an abundance of natural forage in the bear woods – an option other than bear baits. As of Tuesday, bear hunters in northern Minnesota’s quota and no-quota zones, had killed about 1,690 black bears, according to Dan Stark, the Minnesota DNR’s large carnivore specialist in Grand Rapids. Stark said that was about 80% of the kill at this point a year ago.