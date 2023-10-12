Minnesota Letters to the Editor: Another example of bad hunter behavior

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I presume they were shooting at a grouse and missed. They never got out of the truck to see if they wounded the bird.