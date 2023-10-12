A hardwater secret: Know the environment and you will know the fish

The sport of ice fishing demands more than just a good spot on the lake and a bucketful of pre-set fishing rods. Successful ice anglers understand the delicate dance between human intuition and Mother Nature’s subtle hints.

While factors such as the lunar cycle, barometric pressure, weather conditions, and water clarity play crucial roles, a truly skilled ice angler knows that these elements must be interpreted with finesse, rather than adhered to rigidly.

The moon, with its mesmerizing phases, holds a special significance in the world of ice fishing. The allure of a full or new moon is undeniable, as it tends to heighten productivity. Experienced anglers, however, know that the moon’s influence alone is not enough to guarantee success. Instead, they keep a keen eye on other signs, starting with photoperiodism.

Other more obvious factors include the activities of birds, other wildlife, and even domestic animals. Over the years of my fishing, I have paid close attention to deer feeding, ducks and geese being active, turkeys roaming and cattle not laying down, which I have seen correlate to times of increased fish activity.

Some anglers attribute these “natural” occurrences to the earth’s gravitational pull. Observing these subtle connections has significantly affected my approach to targeting fish beneath the frozen surface.

Do you own a barometer? You should! Barometric pressure, another key factor, exerts its influence on both fish and anglers alike. As the pressure changes, the fish’s air bladder responds, causing discomfort and prompting them to seek deeper water.

I have found the most opportune time to drop a line is when the barometric pressure is falling, often accompanied by degrading weather or an approaching snowstorm.

Medium air pressure, remaining stable, provides the second-best bite. A barometer reading between 29.70 to 30.40 indicates fair weather, while a low reading of 29.6 suggests slower fish activity at deeper depths.

Discerning anglers who pay attention to the barometer can predict feeding patterns with greater accuracy.

Snow cover and ice clarity are also incredibly important and affect the behavior and environment of fish. Snow acts as a natural noise dampener. It also creates an advantage in wind-swept areas: Those edges above the ice almost act as weedlines underwater! (By the way, for those who think noise isn’t important, forward-facing and live sonar the past couple of years has proven all my warnings about excessive noise accurate! This winter

focus your forward-facing sonar over a fish, and watch it bolt as noisy people walk over it.)

Also, milky ice and heavy snow cover deplete light, causing the water

to appear clearer but darker. This change in visibility influences lure, bait, and color choices, ultimately shaping the angler’s strategy beneath the frozen surface.

Fishing pressure, though not inherently linked to Mother Nature, plays a significant role in determining the outcome of any ice fishing excursion. Our timing is crucial. To maximize your chances of success, anglers should venture onto the ice half an hour before sunrise and capitalize on the bite before the 8:30 a.m. crowd arrives.

Sometimes, the best course of action is to defy the predictions of Mother Nature and embark on a fishing expedition even when the conditions seem unfavorable. (Yes, sometimes Mother Nature is wrong and intangible factors will produce big fish.)

Armed with confidence, patience, and knowledge, fish can still be lured to the hook. The key lies in understanding their preferences rather than imposing our own assumptions. After all, I once reeled in a whopping 12-pound walleye during a severe cold front at high noon, proving that even when the odds are stacked against us, fishing triumphs can still be achieved.

Too often, anglers fall into the trap of blaming external factors for poor fishing, citing cold fronts, moon phases, fishing pressure, or incorrect bait choices; however, the true test lies in challenging these conditions and persisting against the odds. In the face of adversity, a determined angler can still emerge victorious. Never give up!

As the sun rises on the heart of this hard-water season, seasoned ice anglers are gathering their gear. They’d do well to respect the subtle nuances of Mother Nature.

Ice fishing is not just a battle of wits with the fish below; it is an intricate dance, a communion with the natural world that I cherish more with each passing winter.