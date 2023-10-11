National Park Service: No hunting at Minnesota’s Voyageurs

National Park Service Report

International Falls, Minn. — Voyageurs National Park staff were to begin removing hazard markers and secondary aids to navigation within the park this week, starting on Namakan Lake. Removal efforts will continue throughout next week, although weather and other variables will determine the exact days when removal will occur.

In addition, Voyageurs National Park reminds visitors that hunting and trapping of any type or manner is prohibited on federal lands and all waters within the boundary of Voyageurs National Park. This includes the removal of animals that have entered the park boundary after being shot outside the park.

Park rangers enforce hunting and trapping laws under federal regulations. Park officials remind hunters to know where they are hunting, and to be aware of others recreating in the area. Maps showing the park boundary are located at informational kiosks throughout the park.