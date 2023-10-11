Wednesday, October 11th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Wednesday, October 11th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

National Park Service: No hunting at Minnesota’s Voyageurs

Voyageurs National Park reminds visitors that hunting and trapping of any type or manner is prohibited on federal lands and all waters within the boundary of Voyageurs National Park. (Stock photo)

National Park Service Report

International Falls, Minn. — Voyageurs National Park staff were to begin removing hazard markers and secondary aids to navigation within the park this week, starting on Namakan Lake. Removal efforts will continue throughout next week, although weather and other variables will determine the exact days when removal will occur.

In addition, Voyageurs National Park reminds visitors that hunting and trapping of any type or manner is prohibited on federal lands and all waters within the boundary of Voyageurs National Park. This includes the removal of animals that have entered the park boundary after being shot outside the park.

Park rangers enforce hunting and trapping laws under federal regulations. Park officials remind hunters to know where they are hunting, and to be aware of others recreating in the area. Maps showing the park boundary are located at informational kiosks throughout the park.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?