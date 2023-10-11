Mike Gnatkowski’s work honored by writer group

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan Outdoor News contributing writer Mike Gnatkowski was honored by the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers for some of his writing. Gnatkowski earned second place honors in the Best of Newspaper-Fishing category for his story entitled “Time to get cranked for Michigan walleyes, which appeared in the June 9, 2023, issue of Michigan Outdoor News.