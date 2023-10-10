Plan for backyard winter bird feeding in the fall

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As we move into the middle of October, it is a beautiful time to be outside. Our outdoor world is lit up with color. From browning cornfields to early fall prairie colors, to the changing of our trees, it’s an awesome outdoor world. The dove season as well as the squirrel and cottontail seasons are well underway in Iowa. We also look toward our upland bird openers, along with the regular duck and goose seasons. However, another fall activity, which is actually a year-round activity, is backyard bird feeding/watching.