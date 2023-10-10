Pennsylvania Letters to the Editor: Use P-R funds for good

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There are about 600,000 licensed hunters in Pennsylvania. The Game Commission gets $40 million each year from Pittman-Robertson funds. That’s about $67 each year per hunter, just from that source.