Commentary: Turning Illinois’ Shawnee Forest into a National Park makes sense

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve would shine a well-deserved spotlight on the natural wonders of southern Illinois. Who among us hasn’t smiled with pride when.