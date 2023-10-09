Whitetail cull in Pittsburgh’s Frick Park off to slow start

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Mountain biker Ted Melnyk stocked up on bright-colored jerseys in anticipation of the managed bowhunting set to begin in Pittsburgh's Frick Park Sept. 30. An avid cyclist, Melnyk had been following discussions about the hunt – a first for the city – on biking message boards, and felt prepared when he met up with buddies for their usual weekend ride. He also expressed support for the hunters since deer are far too abundant, he said. “I started biking here 25 years ago, when it was rare to see even one deer. Now I see 15 and 20. There are so many, we’ve almost hit them.”