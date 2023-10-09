Don’t let the ‘October lull’ win this year: Tips to staying on whitetails when they all seem nocturnal

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Few topics in the deer space divide hunters into opposing factions quite like the October lull does. Many hunters believe the first few weeks of October are so slow that it’s not worth even hunting. They argue that it’s better to stay out of the woods and keep things calm before they start to hunt hard during the pre-rut. Hunters on the other side of the aisle make the case that the lull, just like moon phase, certain weather events, and a host of other factors, might influence deer, but they don’t take you out of the game. They reason that it’s better to keep hunting and to try to figure out where the deer went, instead of giving up. This latter group is largely right, but that doesn’t make the task easy.