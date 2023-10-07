Saturday, October 7th, 2023
There are certainly many monsters among us in Illinois waters

This giant muskie was caught by Scott Donovan at Kinkaid Lake in southern Illinois. The catch supports Sarley’s point that monster muskies and other fish can be caught at home in the state’s lakes and rivers – be it the Chain or Lake Michigan to the north or Kinkaid to the south. (Photo provided)
It’s human nature to want to check out new places, and this is particularly true in the sport of fishing. Have you ever slapped your forehead in wonder when you saw an angler “leave fish to find fish?” There are fishermen who are catching fish and suddenly motor off to a new spot because they think it will hold fish that will bite faster, or be bigger, than the ones they are currently catching. It usually doesn’t work that way. I think this wanderlust hits us far too often here in the Land of Lincoln.
This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

