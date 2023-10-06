Surviving loose minks released from Pennsylvania farm face grim future

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The estimated hundreds of minks that are still on the loose in Pennsylvania face a grim future as cold weather approaches. According to Mark Stahl, who operates the minks farm near Sunbury, Pa., 7,400 minks were set free inside the fenced perimeter of the facility. The fence was cut in two locations and hundreds of minks escaped from the farm, he said. About a week after the incident, Stahl said approximately 400 minks have died since being recovered outside of the farm.