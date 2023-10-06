Maryland angler catches record Florida pompano

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has officially recognized Bobby Graves, of Salisbury, as the third official state record holder for the Florida pompano in the Chesapeake Division. The warm water species was added to Maryland record books in 2019 after becoming more common in state waterways. Graves caught the record-breaking 6.44-pound fish in the Chesapeake Bay near Bloodsworth Island, Dorchester County, Sept 17. He caught this impressive pompano while fishing for spotted sea trout using a soft crab for bait.