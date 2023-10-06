CWD positive deer found in Michigan’s Midland County for first time

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A new positive case of chronic wasting disease in a Midland County deer over the summer is raising concerns about how the Department of Natural Resources is addressing the disease. DNR officials collected the deer on June 20 after a Midland Township landowner reported the deer acting strangely, and confirmed the animal was positive for CWD on Aug. 4, DNR Deer Specialist Chad Stewart told Michigan Outdoor News. DNR officials did not produce a press release about the first known case in Midland County, but instead mentioned the case in a deer season preview and posted the positive find on the department’s CWD tracking map online.