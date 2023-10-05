Pennsylvania’s Crawford County sees outbreak of hemorrhagic disease in deer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Dozens of white-tailed deer have died of hemorrhagic disease in and around a state game lands in Crawford County, Pa., in recent weeks. As many as 40 deer were known to have succumbed to the virus in State Game Land 214 and in North Shenango and Sadsbury townships by Sept 8, and the death count was likely to climb until the onset of frigid weather, according to Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife biologist Timothy Hoppe. Getting an exact count by late September was difficult, he said, because calls from locals familiar with past outbreaks had slowed. “(But) we would expect local impacts to continue until frosts occur.”