City of Nashua, Iowa, to pair Halloween event with planting trees on Oct. 7

It could be called "Trees then Treats," a variation on the Trick or Treat theme. This Saturday (Oct. 7), the city of Nashua, Iowa, will hold a tree planting event followed by Halloween-related activities at Cedar View Park. A total of 16 trees will be planted as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Community Grant Program.