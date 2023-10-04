Three faces of October: Make the most of this sometimes-misunderstood month for whitetails

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The monster 8-point had clearly not read the calendar. He was destroying trees, hog-troughing scrapes, and badgering does like it was peak rut. Instead, it was Oct. 8, and I remember the date because my dad not only rattled and grunted that buck in, but almost got a slam-dunk shot opportunity. However, the buck zigged when Dad assumed he’d zag. It’s pretty sad that the reputation of an entire month rests on a handful of days when hunters have traditionally had trouble figuring out deer. I’ve heard all kinds of explanations for the seemingly poor hunting in October, and for many years I joined ranks with the scads of hunters who were sucker punched by a myth that said the tenth month was something to be endured until things got good.