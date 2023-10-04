Early-season ducks, and a report from the deer stand

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

So far, the early duck season has been rather dismal. I have been hunting in various areas of the state, and it’s been a tough go. Fortunately, blue-winged teal have been the most prevalent bird in the bag so far, with few mallards, gadwalls, and wigeon. I am certainly not impressed with the bird numbers, and things seem far slower than in previous years.