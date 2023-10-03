Wisconsin’s Spooner Lake a popular panfish and largemouth spot

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The local DNR fisheries team ran a survey on Spooner Lake during the spring of 2022 – right at ice-out in April to capture early-spawning species, and then again in May to capture bass and panfish. Spooner is a fertile and shallow lake. While it has a 17-foot maximum depth, most of the lake is shallow and weedy. The DNR lists an average depth of 7 feet for the lake.