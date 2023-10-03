Wisconsin DNR defends lack of population goal in wolf plan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Wisconsin wildlife officials defended their decision not to set a hard cap on the state’s wolf population in a new management plan in front of a Republican-controlled legislative committee saying a firm limit doesn’t reflect the complexities of wolf management. The DNR’s Randy Johnson told the Senate’s sporting heritage committee that a lack of a hard limit gives the agency more flexibility to manage the species, allows packs to fluctuate and gives the population a better chance at maintaining wolf abundance for years to come.