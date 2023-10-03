Maximizing each county’s conservation potential across Iowa

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The history of Iowa’s county conservation boards began in 1955, when the 56th General Assembly passed the “County Conservation Law,” which gave voters in each county the opportunity to establish their own county conservation board. By 1956, the first 16 boards were approved, and by 1989, all 99 counties had their own county conservation board.