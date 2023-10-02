New York’s Allegany County Pheasant Program prevails amid flu outbreak in March

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A popular initiative that boosts pheasant hunting opportunities in Allegany County will go on as usual this year, despite a disease outbreak that threatened New York’s annual pheasant propagation and stocking program. The Allegany County Pheasant Program is a collaboration between a group of private stakeholders and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, and since 2008 has supplemented ring-necked stocking by the state Department of Environmental Conservation with hundreds of additional birds and multiple available hunting locations.