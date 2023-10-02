New York smoke-polers capture team flintlock title in Maine

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New York Brigade of Longrifles took first place this year at the New England Traditional Flintlock Rifle Team Championship, held recently at the York County Powder Burners club in Limington, Maine. The New York squad finished with a final score of 782-5x, beating Vermont by six points. In 2022, the New York Brigade of Longrifles attended the competition for the first time in several years and finished in fourth place.