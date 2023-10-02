Born to duck hunt: At 71, passion for following the flock still runs deep for Iowa’s Greg Drees

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A diehard duck hunter is a breed of its own. After all, who would be excited about waking at 3 a.m., facing below freezing temperatures, battling strong northwest winds that drop the wind chill to the teens to below zero? One of those crazy diehard duck hunters hoping that “this weather system” will bring a migration of ducks from up north is 71-year-old Greg Drees of Arnolds Park, Iowa. “Duck hunting is in my blood — introduced to me by my father," said Drees, who grew up in Carroll.