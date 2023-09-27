Low-water woes, and a ‘blue’ pike from Otter Tail County, Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The low-water woes continue as we slide into late September. This low-water issue is a factor for both fishing and for duck hunting. I had a backwater area scoped out for the early duck season, only to find it dry and unhuntable. Checking your duck areas prior to hunting is imperative this season because many sloughs, backwater areas, and river systems are as low as I have ever seen them.