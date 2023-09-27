Iowans say camping is their favorite outdoor activity in state fair survey

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Camping is the outdoor activity of choice for Iowans. That's the opinion of visitors who participated in a poll Aug. 10-20 at the Iowa State Fair. The survey offered participants a chance to vote on one of nine options as part of the exhibit, "How Do You Outdoors?" Camping received the largest number, 370, or 18%, of the votes cast. Following closely behind were hiking and fishing, at 353 and 347 votes, respectively, or 17% each of the total.