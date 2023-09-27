Gear & Gadgets: Ground-blind chairs and more

Make sure your hunting blind has the most comfortable chairs with the Fleet Farm Swivel Chair Fleet Farm Swivel Chairs are constructed with a durable steel frame complete with jointed and flared feet for a stable stance on soft ground. The seat frame is topped with a silent, 360 degree swivel to provide the perfect shooting position. The contoured seat and backrest are covered with DuraMesh, a water resistant, synthetic mesh fabric that breathes for all day comfort. The backrest folds forward and out of the way for maneuverability in tight spaces. Fleet Farm 360 Comfort Swivel Chairs are available with or without poly armrests so you can choose the perfect fit for your situation.

With a maximum weight capacity of 300 lbs, the seats fold down for convenient storage and come complete with a carry strap and shoulder pad for easy transport. Fleet Farm 360 Swivel Chairs weigh approximately 21.61 lbs and 24.03 lbs for models with armrests. No assembly is required.

For more information, to find a Fleet Farm store nearest you, or to purchase online visit www.fleetfarm.com.

HEVI-SHOT AMMUNITION INTRODUCES NEW HEVI-18 TURKEY LOADS

HEVI-Shot has announced a new line of extensions to its HEVI-18 Tungsten Super Shot (TSS) product line which brings best-in-class performance to the turkey market with 18 g/cc density pellets in No. 7 and 9 shot. The loads provide high pellet counts, long-range lethality, and incredibly tight patterns. Four new loads are now offered in 2-3/4-inch, reduced-recoil 12- and 20-gauge loads, as well as two 3-inch, 28-gauge options.

3-inch and 3-1/2-inch, 12-gauge loads are commonplace in the turkey hunting world, but Hevi-Shot introduced new reduced recoil 2-3/4-inch loads. With the use of TSS, the shorter hull size delivers the ability to reduce the felt recoil, yet still have impressive results downrange. These new loads are ready for wild turkey hunting seasons this fall.

HEVI-Shot’s HEVI-18 Turkey product line now consists of twelve total load options, available in 12-, 20-, or 28-gauge, and .410 bore. As far as their new 28-gauge loads go, it’s the perfect stop gap between 410 bore and 20-gauge. The 28-gauge will be the hot topic for wild turkey hunters this fall and in spring of 2024.

The new ammunition products are loaded in 5-round boxes. For more information on all products from HEVI-Shot, visit www.hevishot.com.

RAPALA JENSEN FLASH FLY LINE FEATURES NEW COLORS

With an arrow shaped head, the Jensen Flash Fly turns on the salmon bite with its Everglo™ skirting, tinsel attractant fibers and 3D eyes that salmon alike can’t resist. Based on the legendary reputation of the Jensen Flash Fly, Luhr-Jensen is introducing five new colors in the Flash Fly and two new colors in the Flash Fly Unrigged.

In the Jensen Flash Fly, the new colors are Fish Candy Purple UV, Fish Candy Chartreuse UV, Fish Candy Blue UV, Hog Wild Glow and Black Pearl Orange Glow. These five new colors join seven existing colors for a total of 12 options.

For the Jensen Flash Fly Unrigged trolling fly, the new colors include Hog Wild Glow and Black Pearl Orange Glow, which join 10 existing colors for a total of 12 options for salmon anglers.

The Jensen Flash Fly is a highly versatile lure that performs best when trolled at between 1-4 mph, when affixed behind Luhr-Jensen Dipsy Divers®, Jensen Dodgers™ and Abe & Al™ Flashers. Complementing the lure are two red premium VMC® hooks that make the pro-rigged Jensen Flash Fly irresistible.

The Flash Fly is 4-1/8 inches long and is rigged with 36 inches of 50 lb. Sufix monofilament. It features two premium VMC® Octopus hooks and tinsel.

The Flash Fly Unrigged is a highly versatile ultra-realistic trolling fly. A UV Bright finish reflects more light energy, strengthening visibility and Everglo finishes glow-in-the-dark in dark water and at lower depths. The Flash Fly Unrigged is 2-1/2 inches in length and is sold three in a pack.

To learn more about Luhr-Jensen fishing lures and accessories, visit www.Rapala.com.

FEDERAL AMMUNITION LAUNCHES PUNCH IN 30 SUPER CARRY

Federal Ammunition announces a line extension to the Punch self-defense product family with the addition of the all-new 30 Super Carry Cartridge. Federal engineers designed both Punch ammunition and the new 30 Super Carry cartridge from the ground up for self-defense, and the two have come together in a load that shoots effectively.

Punch was specifically engineered to provide balanced terminal performance across different platforms and through the most common barriers. Similarly, Federal created the 30 Super Carry cartridge around the unique needs of self-defenders who carry concealed, delivering the power of 9mm Luger, with more magazine capacity and dramatically less recoil. The blending of the two technologies gives shooters an extremely easy-to-shoot and effective option for real-world defense.

Summary of features include significantly less recoil than 9mm Luger; same power as 9mm Luger with as many as 3 more rounds of magazine capacity in currently available handguns; balanced performance across different platforms and through the most common barriers; and the Punch 103-grain jacketed hollow-point bullet design.

For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com.

NEW CUDDEBACK TRACKS BLACK & WHITE LTE CAMERA

For a limited time, Cuddeback is offering a free Black & White* Tracks LTE camera with the purchase of an annual cell plan. Tracks LTE Camera is the newest cellular camera from Cuddeback.

Cuddeback revolutionized cellular trail cameras with CuddeLink. Now, Cuddeback introduces the Tracks line of LTE cameras with state-of-the-art LTE technology, but without CuddeLink technology.

The Tracks is not a stripped down foreign designed import. Tracks is a full-featured LTE trail camera with fast trigger speed and exceptional image quality.

Tracks and its companion mobile app are 100% USA designed by Cuddeback to assure your images and privacy are protected.

The free Black & White Tracks offer is only good while supplies last.

*Records black and white pictures day and night.

For more info visit www.cuddeback.com.