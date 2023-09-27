Autumn rock bass: Lake Bemidji’s most misunderstood fish?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Lake Bemidji, located in northern Minnesota, has some remarkable traits and history. The Mississippi River runs both in and out of this deep, clean lake that glaciers carved 10,000 years ago. American Indians hunted around and fished this lake for centuries. Today anglers in well-equipped fishing boats fish the 6,580-acre water body mainly for walleyes, yellow perch, and northern pike. Last week, I fished the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers’ first fishing tournament on Lake Bemidji with veteran communicators Ken Perrotte and Dan Small. We fished with Dick Beardsley, a highly regarded local guide with 51 years of experience conquering fish in the region.