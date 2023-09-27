Wednesday, September 27th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Autumn rock bass: Lake Bemidji’s most misunderstood fish?

Ken Perrotte, Dan Small and the author with several of Minnesota's Lake Bemidji rock bass. (Photo by Dick Beardsley)
Lake Bemidji, located in northern Minnesota, has some remarkable traits and history. The Mississippi River runs both in and out of this deep, clean lake that glaciers carved 10,000 years ago. American Indians hunted around and fished this lake for centuries. Today anglers in well-equipped fishing boats fish the 6,580-acre water body mainly for walleyes, yellow perch, and northern pike. Last week, I fished the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers’ first fishing tournament on Lake Bemidji with veteran communicators Ken Perrotte and Dan Small. We fished with Dick Beardsley, a highly regarded local guide with 51 years of experience conquering fish in the region.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?