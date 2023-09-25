Pennsylvania Game Commission board moves toward reintroduction of marten

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Pennsylvania Game Commission took a step forward with its plan to reintroduce American martens during the quarterly commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 16. The board approved a motion to release the draft reintroduction plan for public review. The plan outlines a 10-year strategy the agency will follow to translocate marten back into the state and monitor the reintroduction effort. The plan also includes potential sources of martens, possible release locations and a timeline and cost estimate for the project.