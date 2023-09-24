Minnesota couple shares the healing power of nature, offering free stays at their vacation property

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Sometimes you just need to get away. Dave and Esther Endicott understand this, and that’s why they’ve offered use of their new vacation property to others – free of charge. The couple long had desired a camping spot to call their own, so Dave purchased the 11-acre St. Louis County tract (near Cotton) in March to surprise his wife on her birthday. On his drive home to Jenkins, in Crow Wing County, he said he realized the couple wouldn’t be able to use the property to its fullest due to life’s circumstances. It occurred to him that it should be shared. “I had lost a brother to suicide. I thought, you know, maybe we could offer this space to folks that have been impacted by suicide, mental illness, mental health issues, either themselves or a loved one,” Dave said.