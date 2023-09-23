Fishers in Illinois? Discovery in Rockford has biologists on the lookout

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The day in mid-March started out like any other, until a Highway Department employee found something totally unexpected at the side of the road in Rockford, Ill. The discovery of a deceased fisher warranted a call to Conservation Police Officer Joseph D. Roesch, who then contacted DNR District Wildlife Biologist Jeff Horn. Horn, DNR Wildlife Disease and Invasive Species Manager Chris Jacques, and Chris Anchor, Senior Wildlife Biologist at the Cook County Forest Preserve District, confirmed the identification of the fisher, which was a 16.9-pound male. Despite its untimely demise, the presence of this animal in Illinois is exciting. Why? This species has not been documented to live in Illinois for a very long time.