Fall closure to vehicles on ‘Snake Road’ in Illinois a good time to visit on foot; just watch your step

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Located in the Shawnee National Forest within LaRue-Pine Hill Research Natural Area, is a one-of-a-kind place that locals call Snake Road. Snake Road is a 2½-mile-long gravel road that is closed to vehicles and open to foot traffic in observance of the biannual reptile and amphibian movement to and from the limestone cliffs and LaRue Swamp. Snake Road is great for viewing snakes in their natural habitat and is also a great place to view wildlife and local flora. Twice a year, the LaRue-Pine Hills reptiles and amphibians experience seasonal movements; in the spring they leave their winter shelter and head to the swamps, and in the fall, they return to the limestone bluffs to stay over winter.