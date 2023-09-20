Commentary: Prairie chicken/sharp-tailed grouse hybrids becoming more common to northwestern Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On an early, brisk April morning, I set up my ground blind at a prairie chicken lek in Norman County and waited for the show to begin. First one at a time, then in groups of three to four, male prairie chickens seemingly materialized out of thin air and swooped down to claim their turf.