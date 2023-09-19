Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Oct. 13 deadline to apply for special Sandhill Wildlife Area deer hunt

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The DNR’s Sandhill Wildlife Area in Babcock will host a unique gun deer hunting opportunity this fall at as part of a study on deer density. Applications are due by Oct. 13, and all licensed gun hunters are eligible to apply.