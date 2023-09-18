Streams of Thought: Keep your hunting dogs safe this season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When they told me that my pup, Liza, would slow down a bit after having pups last spring, I believed them. They, of course, were wrong. I think she found a new, higher gear. And so it was almost a year ago that I watched as she zigged and zagged and leapt and bounded around and beneath and often through downed trees and branches and other obstacles on the Chippewa National Forest in northern Minnesota during a few days of ruffed grouse hunting.