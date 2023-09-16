Minnesota’s Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee talks muskies, latest walleye harvest info

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee met Sept. 6 at McQuoid’s Inn in Isle for a status report on Mille Lacs fish and fishing. The meeting didn’t focus on any specific regulation changes or population assessments. Instead, it reviewed presentations on diets of the various fish in the lake and current muskie regulations, because there could be a change – based on feedback – of having more muskies stocked in the big lake.