Roseau siblings kill two massive bull elk during first days of Minnesota season

Gary Przekwas, 58, and Sharlene Peterson, 63, have applied for the elk hunting license lottery since the hunt began in 2008 for zones 20 and 30 in the Kittson Central hunting area. The brother-sister duo have dreamed about hunting elk in Minnesota for years. In 2023, they drew once-in-a-lifetime licenses and in recent days, each of them shot a bull. Przekwas’ elk was nontypical with 10-by-11 antlers and Peterson’s elk had a 7-by-7 rack. Both created a memory that’ll last a lifetime. “I was in disbelief the whole time,” Przekwas said. “I don’t know how many prayers I’ve said, but I’m so grateful for (the opportunity).”