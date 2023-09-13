Outdoor Observations: Michigan DNR has a new director

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Michigan DNR has a new director. Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of M. Scott Bowen to the top position at the agency. He replaces Dan Eichinger, who was transferred to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy as acting director in December, then took a position in April as vice president of governmental and external affairs with Ferris State University.