Minnesota’s Fish Hook Lake doesn’t let heavy pressure affect its fish

There are select lakes in this state with the ability to handle intense fishing pressure yet continue to provide solid multi-species fishing opportunities on a year-round basis. Hubbard County’s Fish Hook Lake is one of them. Fish Hook is located just north of Park Rapids, so its proximity to town automatically makes it a popular lake for anglers and recreational boaters alike. But its consistent production of walleyes, bass, panfish, and northern pike is what draws anglers to it.