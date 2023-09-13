Gear & Gadgets: Hunting and fishing gear to keep you outdoors

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Cleaning your blind at the end of a long season has never been easier. The integrated 2” lip around the perimeter of the mat keeps everything contained.