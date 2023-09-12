Ohio Mixed Bag: Little Portage Access closes for repairs

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has closed the access road and boat ramp at Little Portage Wildlife Area in Ottawa County for restoration efforts and improved water management.